How to farm bosses in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Bosses are one of the best sources of loot and experience in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, so you’ll want to farm them early and often. Fighting bosses is also an excellent way to test the power of your build and experiment with new skills and weapon combinations.

To farm bosses in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you’ll first need to find them. There are dozens of named bosses with bespoke arenas in the game and unique named mobs you can find throughout various levels. You’ll also want to collect all the Lucky Dice you can find, as they heavily influence how good your drops are.

Once you’ve encountered and killed a boss once, head to their door or drop, then exit to the main menu and reload the save. Enter the arena again, and the boss will have respawned. Kill it again, and it will drop loot, gold, and award experience. You can repeat this process as many times as you like.

One of the biggest benefits to farming bosses in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is the boss-specific loot. Whether in arenas or out in the world, many of the bosses have a specific Legendary weapon tied to them. Drop rates for these Legendary weapons, as well as their usefulness, vary wildly.

Even if a boss doesn’t provide a specific Legendary, most have an increased rate of Legendary loot drops. That means you can farm world loot pool items while you look for a particular piece of equipment, all the while collecting experience, money, and trash loot to sell for even more money.