Gold and Silver Corrupted enemies in Fire Emblem Engage are a good source for you to earn Gold. These enemies appear on the map during Skirmish battles, and they’re some of the better encounters you can find. Although they drop a decent amount of Gold, you might wonder if there’s a way you can earn more money from these encounters and how to best optimize your time when battling these opponents. Here’s what you need to know about how to farm Gold and Silver Corrupted in Fire Emblem Engage.

Farming Gold and Silver Corrupted in Fire Emblem Engage

If you want these enemies to appear on the map, the best thing for you to do is to go out of your way to frequently visit the Donations board and boost your relationship with the various nations. You increase the chances of a Gold or Silver Corrupted enemies to appear in Skirmishes every time you level up your relationship with the nations, along with a handful of other rewards, such as minerals, food, and items.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unfortunately, there’s no other way to cause these enemies to spawn on the map. After completing a Skirmish, we recommend working on any of the main story chapters or Paralogue missions on the map. These will refresh several of the Skirmishes, giving you new encounters to battle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want to make the most money when taking down these enemies, we highly recommend using Anna. She has a skill called Make a Killing that has a chance for her to earn 500 Gold whenever she takes out a foe. You can have Anna seek out the Gold and Silver Corrupted enemies on a battlefield, and there’s a chance she might provide you with more money than you initially expected.