The best Emblem Rings for every character in Fire Emblem Engage

What Emblem ring should you wear into battle?

There are multiple Emblem Rings that you’re going to receive as you playthrough Fire Emblem Engage. These rings provide a powerful bonus to the wearer, granting them passive bonuses they can take advantage of during combat. However, not every character receives the best bonuses from these rings, and narrowing down the best choices can be challenging. Here’s what you need to know about the best Emblem Rings for every character in Fire Emblem Engage.

What Emblem Rings should each character use in Fire Emblem Engage?

You can play these characters in Fire Emblem Engage and the Emblem Rings they should receive once you have them all.

CharactersEmblem Rings
AlcrystRing of the Lady of the Plains (Lyn)
Alear (main character)Ring of the Instructor (Byleth), Ring of the Radiant Hero (Ike), Ring of the Young Lion (Roy), Ring of the Exalt Princess (Lucina), Ring of the Hero-King (Marth)
AlfredRing of the Holy Knight (Sigurd), Ring of the Sage Lord (Leif)
AmberRing of the Holy Knight (Sigurd), Ring of the Sage Lord (Leif)
AnnaRing of the Caring Princess (Celica), Ring of the Dawn Maiden (Micaiah)
BoucheronRing of the Radiant Hero (Ike), Ring of the Young Lion (Roy)
BunetRing of the Holy Knight (Sigurd), Ring of the Sage Lord
CelineRing of the Caring Princess (Celica)
ChloeRing of the Sage Lord (Leif), Ring of the Excalt Princess (Lucina), Ring of the Instructor (Byleth)
CitrinneRing of the Caring Princess (Celica)
ClanneRing of the Caring Princess (Celica), Ring of the Dawn Maiden (Michaiah), Ring of the Lady of the Plains (Lyn)
DiamantRing of the Sage Lord (Leif), Ring of the Young Lion (Roy), Ring of the Radiant Hero (Ike), Ring of the Exalt Princess (Lucina), Ring of the Instructor (Byleth)
EtieRing of the Lady of the Plaisn (Lyn)
FogadoRing of the Holy Knight (Sigurd), Ring of the Sage Lord (Leif), Ring of the Instructor (Byleth)
FrammeRing of the Caring Princess (Celica), Ring of the Dawn Maiden (Micaiah)
GoldmaryRing of the Hero-King (Marth), RIng of the Sage Lord (Leif), Ring of the Young Lion (Roy), Ring of the Azure Twins (Eirika and Ephraim), RIng of the Radiant Hero (Ike)
HortensiaRing of the Holy Knight (Sigurd), Ring of the Lady of the Plains (Lyn), Ring of the Radiant Hero (Ike)
IvyRing of the Caring Princess (Celica), RIng of the Lady of the Plains (Lyn), Ring of the Azure Twins (Eirika and Ephraim),
JadeRing of the Holy Knight (Sigurd), RIng of the Radiant Hero (Ike), Ring of the Instructor (Byleth)
JeanRing of the Dawn Maiden (Micaiah), RIng of the Crux of Fate (Corrin)
KagetsuRing of the Hero-King (Marth), Ring of the Sage Lord (Leif), Ring of the Young Lion (Roy)
LapisRing of the Young Lion (Roy), Ring of the Exalt Princess (Lucina), Ring of the Crux of Fate (Corrin)
LindonRing of the Caring Princess (Celica), Ring of the Lady of the Plains (Lyn), Ring of the Azure Twins (Eirika and Ephraim)
LouisRing of the Holy Knight (Sigurd), Ring of the Radiant Hero (Ike), Ring of the Instructor (Byleth)
MauvierRing of the Sage Lord (Leif), Ring of the Young Lion (Roy), Ring of the Exalt Princess (Lucina)
MerrinRing of the Sage Lord (Leif), Ring of the Lady of the Plains (Lyn), Ring of the Exalt Princess (Lucina)
PandreoRing of the Caring Princess (Celica), Ring of the Lady of the Plains (Lyn), Ring of the Dawn Maiden (Micaiah)
PanetteRing of the Radiant Hero (Ike), Ring of the Exalt Princess (Lucina), Ring of the Instructor (Byleth)
RosadoRing of the Hero-King (Marth), Ring of the Sage Lord (Leif), Ring of the Crux of Fate (Corrin)
SaphirRing of the Holy Knight (Sigurd), Ring of the Young Lion (Roy), Ring of the Radiant Hero (Ike)
SeadallRing of the Sage Lord (Leif), Ring of the Azure Twins (Eirika and Ephraim), RIng of the Exalt Princess (Lucina)
TimerraRing of the Lady of the Plains (Lyn), Ring of the Radiant Hero (Ike), RIng of the Exalt Princess (Lucina)
VanderRing of the Holy Knight (Sigurd), RIng of the Sage Lord (Leif), Ring of the Radiant Hero (Ike)
VeyleRing of the Caring Princess (Celica), Ring of the Lady of the Plains (Lyn), RIng of the Dawn Maiden (Micaiah)
YunakaRing of the Sage Lord (Leif), Ring of the Azure Twins (Eirika and Ephraim), Ring of the Exalt Princess (Lucina)
ZelkovRing of the Sage Lord (Leif), Ring of the Lady of the Plains (Lyn), RIng of the Instructor (Byleth)

