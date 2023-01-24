The best Emblem Rings for every character in Fire Emblem Engage
What Emblem ring should you wear into battle?
There are multiple Emblem Rings that you’re going to receive as you playthrough Fire Emblem Engage. These rings provide a powerful bonus to the wearer, granting them passive bonuses they can take advantage of during combat. However, not every character receives the best bonuses from these rings, and narrowing down the best choices can be challenging. Here’s what you need to know about the best Emblem Rings for every character in Fire Emblem Engage.
What Emblem Rings should each character use in Fire Emblem Engage?
You can play these characters in Fire Emblem Engage and the Emblem Rings they should receive once you have them all.
|Characters
|Emblem Rings
|Alcryst
|Ring of the Lady of the Plains (Lyn)
|Alear (main character)
|Ring of the Instructor (Byleth), Ring of the Radiant Hero (Ike), Ring of the Young Lion (Roy), Ring of the Exalt Princess (Lucina), Ring of the Hero-King (Marth)
|Alfred
|Ring of the Holy Knight (Sigurd), Ring of the Sage Lord (Leif)
|Amber
|Ring of the Holy Knight (Sigurd), Ring of the Sage Lord (Leif)
|Anna
|Ring of the Caring Princess (Celica), Ring of the Dawn Maiden (Micaiah)
|Boucheron
|Ring of the Radiant Hero (Ike), Ring of the Young Lion (Roy)
|Bunet
|Ring of the Holy Knight (Sigurd), Ring of the Sage Lord
|Celine
|Ring of the Caring Princess (Celica)
|Chloe
|Ring of the Sage Lord (Leif), Ring of the Excalt Princess (Lucina), Ring of the Instructor (Byleth)
|Citrinne
|Ring of the Caring Princess (Celica)
|Clanne
|Ring of the Caring Princess (Celica), Ring of the Dawn Maiden (Michaiah), Ring of the Lady of the Plains (Lyn)
|Diamant
|Ring of the Sage Lord (Leif), Ring of the Young Lion (Roy), Ring of the Radiant Hero (Ike), Ring of the Exalt Princess (Lucina), Ring of the Instructor (Byleth)
|Etie
|Ring of the Lady of the Plaisn (Lyn)
|Fogado
|Ring of the Holy Knight (Sigurd), Ring of the Sage Lord (Leif), Ring of the Instructor (Byleth)
|Framme
|Ring of the Caring Princess (Celica), Ring of the Dawn Maiden (Micaiah)
|Goldmary
|Ring of the Hero-King (Marth), RIng of the Sage Lord (Leif), Ring of the Young Lion (Roy), Ring of the Azure Twins (Eirika and Ephraim), RIng of the Radiant Hero (Ike)
|Hortensia
|Ring of the Holy Knight (Sigurd), Ring of the Lady of the Plains (Lyn), Ring of the Radiant Hero (Ike)
|Ivy
|Ring of the Caring Princess (Celica), RIng of the Lady of the Plains (Lyn), Ring of the Azure Twins (Eirika and Ephraim),
|Jade
|Ring of the Holy Knight (Sigurd), RIng of the Radiant Hero (Ike), Ring of the Instructor (Byleth)
|Jean
|Ring of the Dawn Maiden (Micaiah), RIng of the Crux of Fate (Corrin)
|Kagetsu
|Ring of the Hero-King (Marth), Ring of the Sage Lord (Leif), Ring of the Young Lion (Roy)
|Lapis
|Ring of the Young Lion (Roy), Ring of the Exalt Princess (Lucina), Ring of the Crux of Fate (Corrin)
|Lindon
|Ring of the Caring Princess (Celica), Ring of the Lady of the Plains (Lyn), Ring of the Azure Twins (Eirika and Ephraim)
|Louis
|Ring of the Holy Knight (Sigurd), Ring of the Radiant Hero (Ike), Ring of the Instructor (Byleth)
|Mauvier
|Ring of the Sage Lord (Leif), Ring of the Young Lion (Roy), Ring of the Exalt Princess (Lucina)
|Merrin
|Ring of the Sage Lord (Leif), Ring of the Lady of the Plains (Lyn), Ring of the Exalt Princess (Lucina)
|Pandreo
|Ring of the Caring Princess (Celica), Ring of the Lady of the Plains (Lyn), Ring of the Dawn Maiden (Micaiah)
|Panette
|Ring of the Radiant Hero (Ike), Ring of the Exalt Princess (Lucina), Ring of the Instructor (Byleth)
|Rosado
|Ring of the Hero-King (Marth), Ring of the Sage Lord (Leif), Ring of the Crux of Fate (Corrin)
|Saphir
|Ring of the Holy Knight (Sigurd), Ring of the Young Lion (Roy), Ring of the Radiant Hero (Ike)
|Seadall
|Ring of the Sage Lord (Leif), Ring of the Azure Twins (Eirika and Ephraim), RIng of the Exalt Princess (Lucina)
|Timerra
|Ring of the Lady of the Plains (Lyn), Ring of the Radiant Hero (Ike), RIng of the Exalt Princess (Lucina)
|Vander
|Ring of the Holy Knight (Sigurd), RIng of the Sage Lord (Leif), Ring of the Radiant Hero (Ike)
|Veyle
|Ring of the Caring Princess (Celica), Ring of the Lady of the Plains (Lyn), RIng of the Dawn Maiden (Micaiah)
|Yunaka
|Ring of the Sage Lord (Leif), Ring of the Azure Twins (Eirika and Ephraim), Ring of the Exalt Princess (Lucina)
|Zelkov
|Ring of the Sage Lord (Leif), Ring of the Lady of the Plains (Lyn), RIng of the Instructor (Byleth)