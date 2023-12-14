How to Farm Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk

There’s more Herba Mystica for you to find in The Indigo Disk, and this guide shows you the best way to get more in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

How to farm herba mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Herba Mystica is a must-have item when you’re playing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It’s what you’re going to use throughout the end of the game, especially to make some of the best sandwiches, and there are some good ways to farm Herba Mystica in The Indigo Disk.

The way you go about this is relatively specific. It does change up the formula of what you need to focus on, and where you should be going when attempting to farm any type of Herba Mystica. Here’s what you need to know about the best way to farm Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk.

The Best Way to Get Herba Mystica in The Indigo Disk

The best way to farm Herba Mystica is to purchase the Academy Pizza from the Cafeteria at the Blueberry Academy. This will boost your raid power in all types, and then you will need to hunt down the various raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Indigo Disk, scooping up the various Herba Mystica as rewards.

The food in the Blueberry Academy does cost BP, and these are Blueberry Points. The Blueberry Points are what you earn as you complete quests in The Indigo Disk, slowly building up as you work your way through the DLC’s story. When you have enough, make your way to the Cafeteria to purchase the required food, and then hunt down the various Tera Raids.

There are specific ones that yield better results for the Herba Mystica in Pokemon S&V and The Indigo Disk. These are the best five-star Tera Raids for farming Herba Mystica.

Tera Raid PokemonHerba Mystica Drops
AmoongussBitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet
BlisseyBitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet
CeitanBitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet
DondozoBitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet
DrifblimBitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet
EelektrossBitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet
GEngarBitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet
GlalieBitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet
PalafinBitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet
SlowbroSour and Salty

These are the best six-star Tera Raids for farming Herba Mystica in Pokemon S&V and The Indigo Disk.

Tera Raid PokemonHerba Mystica Drops
AmoongussBitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet
BlisseyBitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet
CetitanBitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet
DondozoBitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet
DragalgeBitter and Sweet
FarigirafBitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet
VaporeonBitter, Sour, Salty, Spicy, Sweet

You can farm for Herba Mystica as much as you want in Pokemon S&V or while you’re playing The Indigo Disk. I highly recommend making sure you have plenty of BP on you at all times to revisit the Cafeteria again and again.

