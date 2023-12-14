Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s final wave of DLC not only introduces new Shiny forms but also an incredible new Shiny hunting method! Gone are the days of making sandwiches, as the Academy Special makes it easier than ever to activate Shining Power.

Scarlet & Violet players expected to see a new Shiny hunting method in the Indigo Disk DLC, as was the case for the Crown Tundra in Sword & Shield. However, they didn’t know what form it would take. More raiding? Maybe a new in-game mechanic? It’s actually much simpler than that, as you only need to complete a handful of Blueberry Quests and buy a pre-made sandwich.

All Type Sparkling Sandwich Explained

In order to start the All-Type Shiny Hunting method, players will need to head to the Cafeteria in Blueberry Academy and talk to the chef. She will offer you a menu with four food items that you can buy with Blueberry Points or BP. You want to buy the Academy Special for 150 BP.

The Academy Special will grant players Catching Power 2 for all types, Egg Power 1, and Sparkling Power level 1 for all types. It may not be the Sparkling Power level 3 from handcrafted sandwiches, but it bypasses the grind of obtaining the two required Herba Mystica.

What Are The Shiny Odds of a Sparkling Power 1 Sandwich?

With Level 1 Sparkling Power active, your odds of finding a Shiny Pokemon are doubled to 1/2048. With the Shiny Charm, you add another roll, making your odds 1/1365.

While it may not be the 1/683 odds of a Sparkling Power Level 3 and Shiny Charm combo, the Academy Special doesn’t limit you to one type of Pokemon. You can freely roam all of Paldea, Kitikami, and Blueberry Academy, and every encounter will have much higher Shiny odds than normal.