How to farm legendary items from the vending machines in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Legendary items can be hard to come by. First, you need to raise your Loot Luck by finding Lucky Dice and increasing your Chaos Level. Then you need to start farming random bosses or the Chaos Chamber and hope that something drops you a legendary item. You might get a legendary item as well, but it might not be chaotic or volatile which are the more powerful versions. Here is how you can farm legendary items from the vending machines in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s important to understand that this is a glitch and that it might not work for everyone. It could also get patched. We also recommend farming for gold before doing this. Legendary items from the vending machines cost millions of gold and you will want enough to purchase them. We recommend farming enemies like the Dread Lord in Karnok’s Wall. This can be done infinitely and get you a fair amount of gold with each kill. On PS5, you can also perform a glitch to get infinite gold as long as you have a second account. It is smart to have at least 10-20 million gold before trying to purchase legendary items from the vending machines. Once you have enough gold, close out the game.

You will need to kick yourself offline before you can start farming for legendary items. On console, go to your network settings and either turn off your connection or have the console forget the connection. On PC, you can access your settings in the lower right-hand corner of the screen. Now that you are offline, start the game up. Once you are in the game, go to any of the vending machines. We recommend the ones outside of Zomboss’s boss room. Each vending machine should have legendary items in them now as the item of the day. To refresh them, go back to Brighthoof. You can even check the ones next to the portal in Brighthoof. Use the teleporter to get back to where you were. Keep doing this back and forth until you find legendary items that you want.