How to farm Portal Stones in Lost Ark

The Adventurer’s Tome in the newly-arrived MMO of Lost Ark is sure to have players investing dozens of hours, chasing special elite monsters, world bosses, and rare drops that spread across the world of Arkesia. Primarily because getting everything complete for a singular continent is a difficult endeavor for even the most dedicated of adventurers.

One objective players have for the Rethramis continent of the Adventurer’s Tome is to find Portal Stones. Much like farming Regulus Statue fragments and the Aquilok’s Skin, players should expect to spend a bit of time farming for these drops.

Portal Stones can drop anywhere within the continent of Rethramis, and players should focus on the regions Loghill, Ankumo Mountain, and Rethramis Border. Dungeons located in the area, such as Aquilok’s Head and Aquilok’s Tail, can be a decent means of farming these drops thanks to a quick re-queue. These instances can be completed on Hard with relative ease — players shouldn’t be too concerned about increasing the difficulty for a better chance at loot.

The flavor text for the Portal Stones, mentioning Loghill and the bandits residing there, do not appear to offer an increased drop chance. In an hour of testing, one portal stone was acquired from the Rethramis Border, while Loghill offered none. Players will need to find a total of four Portal Stones to complete the drop quest in the Tome.

Beyond ensuring that you’re on the proper continent, however, there’s little to be done aside from hunting everything in your path. Pay special attention to elite monsters and World Bosses such as Rudric, for an increased chance, but these materials can drop from any enemy.