How to fast travel in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

With big open world maps, it is important that players feel like they can quickly get to a specific point in a short amount of time. With games always getting bigger, it is not fun to slowly trek across the same environment whenever you need to backtrack. Dying Light 2 Stay Human has a lot of ground to cover during your hours of gameplay, but luckily, you can fast travel. Here is how.

While you can fast travel in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, it is a little restricted. You can only fast travel to Metro Stations you have found. Safe Zones and other bases you have made or saved can not be traveled to besides on foot. Luckily, Metro Stations tend to be close to the bigger bases you will encounter.

Additionally, you will not unlock the ability to fast travel until you meet Lawan in the Central Loop. For us, this took about eight hours of in-game time, but luckily the starting area you play in will be relatively small and pretty easy to maneuver through. You just won’t be able to fast travel until you unlock the game’s second area.

Once you have unlocked fast travel, just pull up the map and find a Metro Station. Hold down the shown button to fast travel, and you will appear there.