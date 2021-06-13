How to fast travel in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

It is also great when 3D platforming games include some means of fast travel. With worlds continuously getting bigger and the collectible count increasingly rising, you want to spend as little time as possible running over areas you have already explored. With this in mind, let’s take a look at how you can fast travel in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

While Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart does not have a traditional fast travel system where you open up the map and select a point to teleport to, it does have another way to get from one point to another quickly. To warp yourself, you need to play through the story or explore the planet you are on until you reach a point where a warp point will unlock. You then need to stand on it and press Triangle to be warped away. The destination will always be shown as you get close to the pad, but unfortunately, there is no way to change it to a specific point on the map.

Luckily, with the game running so good alongside the PlayStation 5 SSD, loading times are minimal, and if you need to get to a point that is a decent distance away from any warp point, you can always use your Hover boots with R1 and speed up using them by tapping L2.