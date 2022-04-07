How to summon Bunnidhogg, Keeper of the Sands in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – puzzle solution

Bunnidhogg is one of the mighty raid bosses that you can find in the Chaos Chamber. Each of these bosses is a secret and therefore must be unlocked by finding and completing their puzzle during your Chaos Chamber run. Each of these puzzles is unique and confusing if you don’t know how to accomplish it. Here is how you can summon Bunnidhogg, Keeper of the Sands, in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To summon Bunnidhogg, you first need to find the yellow rune inside the Chaos Chamber. This rune can appear in any encounter on any run just like the other runes. Make sure to search each encounter for the runes as they can be difficult to find at times. Once you find the yellow run, interact with it and a yellow wisp will fly out of it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the yellow wisp. It will stop somewhere in the current map you are on. When it stops, a large orb will spawn. Shoot the orb and it will start to spin and a spotlight will shine out of it. You need to avoid this spotlight. If it touches you, you will get blinded and have to restart the puzzle. Find cover and shoot the orb, making sure to hide each time the spotlight comes around. Keep shooting the orb until it is destroyed and the puzzle will be complete. Don’t worry if you get caught in the spotlight, you have three tries to complete the puzzle.

Once you complete the puzzle, make it to the end of your Chaos Chamber run. This means you will need to defeat the boss at the end of your run. After the boss is defeated, you will see two portals appear. The yellow portal will lead to the loot room and the red portal will lead to Bunnidhogg’s boss chamber. Just go through the red portal and you are ready to take this raid boss on.