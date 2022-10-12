How to fight in NHL 23

Fights have been ingrained into hockey culture seemingly since the inception of the sport. While enforcers have slowly been phased out of hockey, fights still have not gone away, and likely won’t anytime soon. Much like in the real world, users do have the option of entering a fight in NHL 23. How exactly can you start a fight in NHL 23? Let’s take a look.

How to start a fight in NHL 23

There are a couple of ways one can start a fight in NHL 23. Arguably the easiest way to initiate a fight is to press Y (for Xbox) or Triangle (for PlayStation) before the play. This will create a fight invitation, but the trick here is that even though you might want to fight, the opponent will still have to accept. In order to accept a fight invitation, press Y/Triangle when the dialog box pops up at the bottom of the screen.

There are other ways besides this method. You can also start a fight by performing one of these steps:

Start a fight by laying a hard body check – This step can vary, as on some occasions, a fight may not be initiated in this manner

Shoot the puck toward the goalie after a play – This is considered taboo in hockey, so doing this is essentially initiating a fight. However, the opponent still needs to accept.

Controls

Here are the controls that you’ll need to know for fights in NHL 23:

Move XB Controls PS Controls Grab LT (Hold) L2 (Hold) Fake Grab LT L2 Overhand Punch RS (Up) Right Analog (Up) Uppercut RS (Down) Right Analog (Down) Push LS (Up) Left Analog (Up) Pull LS (Down) Left Analog (Down) Block/Lean Back RT (Hold) R2 (Hold) Dodge RT R2

Winning fights are actually pretty important, as doing so will re-fill the stamina of your entire team. If you’re looking for tips on how to win, we have two. One, make sure to watch your stamina. Since punches waste stamina, you have to be judicious when attempting. That leads to our second one: watch your opponent carefully. If you’re facing an aggressive opponent, wait that player out with blocks and dodges and go from there.