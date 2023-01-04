How to make fire in Stranded Deep

Surviving in Stranded Deep is going to be tough for you, especially when you first start the game. While you can go around and make all the tools you need to survive, you will have to learn how to do a lot of basic things so you can stay warm or make food. One of the more basic needs for survival is a fire, which you can use for those previously stated reasons. Here is how to make a fire in Stranded Deep.

How to start a Campfire in Stranded Deep

To make a fire in Stranded Deep, you first need to acquire four Sticks. Some may be lying around on an island, but if you are not finding any, hit a tree with a Stone Tool, Refined Knife, or Axe to make Sticks fall down. Open your crafting menu and then make the Campfire and set it down somewhere.

When you have found a place for your Campfire, you now need to find two additional Sticks and craft a Kindling. Go to the fire site and interact with it when the Kindling is in hand, and you will start the fire by alternating button presses on the screen.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you have started your fire, you can use it for cooking food when you have acquired meat. If you want to protect it, grab three Rocks and go into your crafting menu when looking at the fire to make a Fire Pit. From there, the fire can be upgraded additionally over time to hold more food and turn it into a Smoker so food will not mold.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Campfires are one of the more basic items you should learn how to make in Stranded Deep when you need them. They don’t take much time or preparation since the items are easy to find, but they are important enough to need them continually.