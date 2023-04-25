While exploring Red Dead Redemption 2, you may come across an item known as the Silver Chain Bracelet. It’s a random item you can locate while wandering around doing side quests, and you can use it to create a rare item called the Bear Claw Talisman.

Unfortunately, while the item is a random drop, it is challenging to find, but there are some surefire ways to locate it. Here’s what you need to know about how to find a Silver Chain Bracelet in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Where to find a Silver Chain Bracelet in Red Dead Redemption 2

You can find the item by visiting the Aberdeen Pig Farm, southeast of Emerald Station. You can choose to go through a cutscene with the family at this location or go about killing them immediately. Both methods have a chance of rewarding a silver chain bracelet, and you can find it on Tammy Aberdeen’s body. It’s one of the limited guaranteed drops for this item in the game.

Another location with a higher chance of finding the item is Watson’s Cabin, which is north of Little Creek River inside the Big Valley region. You can rob the place; inside, you need to locate a nightstand. The nightstand has a chance to have the bracelet inside, and while it is a higher chance than other locations in the game, some players have reported they did not receive the item after completely robbing this location.

Once you have checked both locations, unfortunately, it’s time to rely on RNG to find it somewhere. You primarily want to keep looking inside jewelry boxes inside houses and perform train robberies. Both of these methods are reliable ways to locate the item.