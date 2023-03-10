Where to find Rocky Seven in Red Dead Redemption 2

Among the many quests that you can do in Red Dead Redemption 2, there are some that confuse players to this day. One such quest is the Rocky Seven Home Robbery, where your plans on a little bit of breaking and entering can get foiled by the game itself being too vague about how to go about it. Fortunately, this guide is here to help you out and finally solve the Rocky Seven robbery in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Related: Red Dead Redemption 2 unlimited fast travel guide – Best fast travel method

Where is Rocky Seven in Red Dead Redemption 2?

Your first introduction to this opportunity for theft is when you hear about “a wealthy couple who recently bought a house far north of Van Horn”. That presents the first hurdle because when they say far north of Van Horn, they mean very far north. It would be more accurate to say that it is located far north of Annesburg in Roanoke Ridge.

The next problem is that the location is referred to as Rocky Seven. However, that name has been changed in the game and is now called Willard’s Rest. Though that has an issue of its own because the in-game map clearly calls it Willard’s Crest. No matter which of the three appellations you encounter, they all refer to the same place shown on the map below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

However, the main hurdle with the robbery is that it’s not a matter of where that’s the problem, but of when. That is because you hear about this opportunity as early as Chapter 2, but if you go to the location you will find that the house is locked and inaccessible. Many players think this is a bug, but the solution is that you have to come back much later in the game to gain access.

To gain access to the house and rob it like a good outlaw would, you have to return there only after completing the A Fork in the Road mission in Chapter 6, well after you’ve heard about the robbery in the first place. Then, you will find that the house is unlocked and ripe for the plucking.