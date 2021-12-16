How to find a swamp planet in No Man’s Sky

No Man’s Sky is packed with various types of planets for you to uncover on your journey across the galaxy. These cover a wide range of biomes, many of which can be useful to you, depending on the resources you’re looking for. Some are even linked to specific Milestones in the game’s Expeditions, but it can be hard to know how to track each one down. This guide explains how to find a swamp planet.

What are swamp planets?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Swamp planets are similar to lush worlds in that they’re teeming with life, but that life is just a bit murky. You’ll find mangrove-like trees, creatures that have no problem living in both water and on land, and underground tunnels often filled with water. In No Man’s Sky’s naming system, swamp planets are part of the marsh biome, but they’re a specific part of that biome that’s generally less toxic and more habitable than the others.

How to identify swamp planets

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s easy to see if there’s a swamp planet in a system by checking the Discoveries menu. Hover over a planet to see if it has the swamp planet name, but note that you may need to land on it first if there’s no data available. Swamp planets are generally easy to see because they’re green and blue, like Earth, but you may also be seeing another world in the marsh biome. The planet types in the marsh biome are as follows.

Marshy

Quagmire

Swamp

Hazy

Tropical

Cloudy

Foggy

Vapour

Misty

Reeking

Boggy

Murky

Endless Morass

Damp

However, if you’re searching for a swamp planet specifically, you’ll need to find one with the exact category in its data.

Why should you find a swamp planet?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Swamp planets tend to be quite beautiful, but the only reason we’ve come across to seek one out in No Man’s Sky actively is for one of the Milestones in Expedition 2: Beachhead/Normandy. All you have to do is land on a swam planet, then you can fly away, but they’re tricky to track down in a pinch.