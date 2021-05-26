How to find a toxic world in No Man’s Sky

Among all the worlds in No Man’s Sky, toxic moons and planets may be the worst. They’re generally uninhabitable, try to kill you with high levels of radiation, and look terrible. Still, they have their merits. In this guide, we’ll explain how you find toxic worlds and what benefits you might gain from landing on them now and then.

What are toxic worlds?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Toxic worlds are planets and moons that have been savaged by radiation or general gunk. They’re characterized by large mushrooms growing all over the place, radioactive storms, and eerie looking mists that float out from chasms. While some may be mountainous and others will be completely flat, they all look dirty and muddy from space. You’ll even see the toxic rivers flowing around the planet from orbit, a sure sign that you should avoid landing.

How to find toxic worlds

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll know a toxic world from the description we’ve given above. Balls of mud floating in space that look like they might infect you with something are usually toxic. You’ll have to land on them and check the Discoveries menu to be sure, though. Once you’ve landed, or if you’ve warped into a system that’s already been discovered, you’ll be able to tell a toxic world from the category it’s lumped under. All of the following categories indicate that a world is toxic.

Acrid

Toxic

Caustic

Poisonous

Blighted

Corrosive

Miasmatic

Acidic

Rotting

Noxious

Be warned. Toxic worlds drain your hazardous protection much faster than any other environmental effect. In toxic storms, your protection drains three times as fast as in any other situation. Don’t land on these planets unless you have the right gear and a clear goal. If you want somewhere to explore, look for a lush world.

Why should you find toxic worlds?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Toxic worlds house a few resources that you might need in your time with No Man’s Sky. For example, Fungal Mould, Ammonia, Nitrogen, and Jade Peas can be found on toxic worlds. These can help you in building complex structures or when trying to turn a profit for any traders. This type of world was also important in Expedition Beachhead as a milestone. If you know what to look for, you’ll be able to locate one again when the next Expedition comes along.