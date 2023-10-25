How to Find Ames in Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

Finding the president in Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty is a challenging mission, and we’ve only got one lead to locating him. Though there are many hostages in the room, Raiden only has eyes for one: Ames.

However, to find him in this sea of hostages, you’ll have to solve an intricate puzzle. The methodology is spat out quickly by the Colonel, who then just proceeds to end the call and leave you to your own devices. It doesn’t make it any easier to know that, should you fail, security will tighten, and they will never manage to leave the room.

Which Hostage is Ames in Metal Gear Solid 2?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first and most crucial step in finding Ames is to equip the Directional Microphone. This gadget is essential for honing in on specific sounds, like heartbeats. Once you have the Directional Microphone equipped, approach the hostages. Ames’ heartbeat is unique: he has a pacemaker. Listen closely for electronic beeping sounds in the heartbeat.

Related: Will There Be a Metal Gear Solid 6?

In addition to the audio cues, you can rely on some visual clues to confirm Ames’ identity. He can be found in the bottom left corner of the room, just to the right of a small metal pillar. He is usually leaning against a table, facing the bottom wall. Ames also has a distinctive appearance – he’s the only hostage who isn’t bald or doesn’t have graying, short hair.

Once you’re absolutely sure, press the action button, and Raiden will say, “You must be Ames.” If your claims hold water, a cutscene will kick in.

I had been trying to interact with this guy and failed miserably. Still, as it turns out, I didn’t have the Directional Microphone equipped when I was pressing the action button. Don’t make the same mistakes as I did.