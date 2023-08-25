Will There Be a Metal Gear Solid 6?

It’s an understatement to say that the Metal Gear Solid series is missed by the many fans who’ve played through the series. Solid Snake has ironically become more popular after his last chronological appearance in Metal Gear Solid 4, released in 2008. Since then, he’s appeared in a few crossovers, the biggest being Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in 2018. Metal Gear Solid 5 showcased the story of Big Boss and served as the final chapter of his story before the lead-up to Metal Gear.

A theoretical Metal Gear Solid 6 would logically follow Solid again, as his story is still ongoing despite his aging body and will to live. There are plenty of people who would welcome another sequel. Despite Hideo Kojima’s departure, a new beginning is something that a new team should be able to handle with the legacy he left behind. Here are some thoughts on how Konami could potentially go about pulling it off.

What Happened Between Metal Gear Solid 2 and 4?

We all know that Snake left the ending of Metal Gear Solid 2 looking for Liquid Snake. He was sure where to look due to the tracker he placed on Metal Gear Ray, but the events of the fourth game showed his lack of success in capturing him. It’s around this time when Raiden showed up with Sunny, and watching Snake play stepdad along with Otacon would be classic Metal Gear, and the threat of nuclear weapons could serve as an exciting backdrop as we learn how the three came across the Nomad.

MGS 6 Staring A New Hero?

This revelation may not surprise many, but Solid Snake is a clone of a legendary soldier, right? So, what if he was cloned one more time? Here us out, this scenario was already explored in Metal Gear Acid 2 to significant effect. And something similar happened in Metal Gear Solid 5, although it technically wasn’t a real clonage.

In this case, Snake could volunteer to have himself cloned to stop future nuclear-equipped walking battle tanks just in case he failed to live long enough to stop them. While it would never replace the Snake we know and love, it would serve as a symbol of everything he stood for, and it could ironically be a fantastic way to introduce new fans to the series’ storyline and characters.

Something needs to happen regarding the future of the Metal Gear series. Konami is making a comeback in gaming, so any hope for a sequel remains. We may be jumping the gun too soon, and Konami is working on something besides the upcoming Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake and HD re-releases. It’s painfully evident that the world still needs Solid Snake.