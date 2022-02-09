How to find and clear the Welcome Challenge list in Lost Ark

Within Lost Ark, there are a slew of tabs that players should be consistently checking free easy loot, currencies, and levels. One such tab is the Welcome Challenge tab, which offers gold by the thousands for completing quick and mostly mundane tasks to teach players about the various systems and mechanics in place within the free-to-play MMO, Lost Ark.

Many players will quickly complete objectives just by wandering through the main quest, and completing various odd tasks set forth by NPCs. But players need to claim these challenges in order to grab the loot offered, and to progress the Welcome Challenge list into greater rewards. By the time players reach Prideholme, there should already be enough challenges completed to create your own guild in Lost Ark.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Welcome Challenge list can be found in the top right of the screen, just to the left of the mini-map. If there are claimable rewards already, players will note a red dot in the top right of the icon, denoting completed challenges.

Clicking the Welcome Challenge will open a new window with a list of 59 total challenges. New challenges are unlocked by completing available challenges, which consistently matches the pace of the main quest. When a challenge unlocks for Lakebar Village, for example, players are typically moving towards the land already.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If proximity isn’t enough, each challenge also lists how to complete it. Whether the mechanic is attempting to teach you about the card system within Lost Ark, or how vital pets can be for auto-looting, progressing through the Welcome Challenge list will introduce most, if not all, systems and mechanics in the title.