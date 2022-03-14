How to find and complete Skidbladnir Smida in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

The world of Svartalfheim in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok is packed with mysteries, events, and loot to uncover. It’s also pocketed with locations from Norse mythology that have been given an Assassin’s Creed twist in this expansion. This guide explains where one of those locations, Skidbladnir Smida, is and how to complete it once you arrive.

Where is Skidbladnir Smida?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll encounter Skidbladnir Smida to the west of Svaladal. It’s almost directly west of the furthest Synchronization Point on the left-hand side of the region, near the Wake Up icon on the map. This is something that you’ll stumble upon while tackling the Cold Embers main quest.

How to complete Skidbladnir Smida

Screenshot by Gamepur

Skidbladnir Smida is a Mythical Memory that Havi will regale players with when they find the anvil. This object is on a small island in the middle of some very rough water. You can use the Power of the Raven to fly there immediately and avoid needing to swim. Once you arrive, interact with the anvil to hear Havi explain the Norse tale that the location is inspired by. If you climb up the shipwreck in this area, you’ll find the Helheim Scheme (Torso) tattoo cosmetic. You can now equip this at any of the tattoo artists in Dwarven Shelters across the map.