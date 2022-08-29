How to find and complete the Bootes Constellation Telescope Puzzle in Tower of Fantasy

We all love to walk around and explore open worlds. It is an experience that most of us find relaxing and enjoyable. Tower of Fantasy has a beautiful open world, full of collectibles and interesting sights that players can survey. If you were walking through the Navia region, you might have stumbled into a telescope with a hidden puzzle inside. We will explain in this quick guide how to find and complete Tower of Fantasy’s Bootes Constellation Telescope Puzzle, one of the three Telescope Puzzles in Navia.

Where to find and how to complete the Bootes Constellation Telescope Puzzle

Screenshot by Gamepur

All the telescopes are hidden in Navia, the north-western region of Aesperia. The Bootes Constellation Telescope is hidden on a little cliff, next to the ocean. You can see the exact location in the image above. The telescope is situated right in front of the character icon. Whatever direction you are coming from, you will notice a shack on top of the cliff. The telescope is behind this building, to the left.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To solve Tower of Fantasy’s Bootes Constellation Telescope Puzzle, all you need to do is connect the dots to form the constellations shown in the image above. So, here is how to complete it in three steps: