How to find and complete the Origin of the Puruus Hidden Story in Lost Ark

The Origin of Puruus is one of the many Hidden Stories you can choose to complete in Lost Ark. The Hidden Stories are side quests that will increase how much your completion rate in a specific region for your Adventurer’s Tome, inching you one step closer to reaching 100%. There are four locations you need to visit for this Hidden Story. In this guide, we detail how to find and complete the ORigin of Puruus Hidden Story in Lost Ark.

All of the locations will be within the Leyar Terrace, but you’ll need to visit different spots in this area to complete the Hidden Story. The first one will be in the center of the Land of Puruus, which kicks off the adventure. The second location will take you down south of the Land of Puruus, just before you enter the Misfog Shelter.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, for the third location, you want to return to the Land of Puruus and go to the east side of the place, right in the dead-end area. The fourth and final location has you traveling over to the pathway between the Land of Puruus and the Spring of Beginning. You’ll want to find the last step of the quest right before you reach the Triport.

Once you’ve visited and interacted with all of the locations within the Leyar of Terrace, you will have completed the Origin of the Puruus Hidden Story.