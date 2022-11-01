How to find and defeat Rhea in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy has many enemies, some of which are more rewarding to defeat than others. One such uncommon enemy you need to defeat to get an achievement is Inquisitor Rhea. Defeating him is easy but finding his location is challenging, as there is only one place where you can find him. This Tower of Fantasy guide will help you find and defeat Inquisitor Rhea.

Where to find Inquisitor Rhea in Tower of Fantasy

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is only one location to find Inquisitor Rhea, and it’s in the Warren Snowfield region of the Astra map. You need to go to the nearby areas of Aarniel Fortress and then head toward the northeast part of the ship. To get there faster, you can fast-travel to Spacerift: Aarniel Fortress. Once you are in the area, look for Rhea on the steep hill. He usually stands or walks in the nearby area with one or more Aida snipers. When you see him, you will easily be able to spot him.

How to defeat Inquisitor Rhea in Tower of Fantasy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you find Inquisitor Rhea, you will need to defeat him. It’s not hard to defeat Inquisitor Rhea, as he is one of the weaker enemies. Additionally, you can try to get perfect dodges on him to deal massive damage in quick succession. It’s worth noting that Rhea does not have any elemental weakness or resistance, meaning all weapons will work the same against him.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It will be best if you use your most damaging weapon to help you defeat him quickly. Once you have slain Inquisitor Rhea, you will get the achievement “Rhea.” You can claim the rewards for the achievement by going to the Terminal from the Pause Menu.