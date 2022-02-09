How to find and kill Boss Rovlen in Lost Ark

World Bosses are mighty foes to contend with in Lost Ark, and World Boss Rovlen is no different. With damage-dealing tentacles, a heft of stuns, and invulnerability stages, Boss Rovlen may be the most difficult World Boss yet that players meet during their questing across Arkesia.

Difficult, but still beatable.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Boss Rovlen is found in the continent of West Luterra, in the area of Bilbin Forest. While other World Bosses will move about their spawning area, Boss Rovlen is a plant-like abomination, so its roots are firmly planted at the spawn location. Players will want to head east from Grayhammer Mine to a small clearing. Boss Rovlen spawns every 30 minutes, and other players will typically use area chat to alert others that the World Boss is active on a specific channel.

Players would do well to recognize that, as they move across the land of Arkesia, the world bosses will continue to get tougher. Boss Rovlen is the first to imprint this on unwary adventurers. Pay attention to Rovlen: when a whitish orb is surrounding this World Boss, it’s invulnerable — don’t use cooldowns during this stage, but take the moment of respite to ensure your health is topped.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When tentacles spawn in a circle around the boss, players can either clear the tentacles via attacking, or step away from Rovlen and the tentacles entirely to dodge the incoming AoE attacks. Beyond this, it’s a fight in close quarters, and Rovlen’s red AoE zones cover the majority of the spawning area. Staying alive is the first priority, and dealing damage comes second here.