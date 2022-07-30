How to find and open Supply Drops in Xenoblade Chronicles 3￼

When a war is going on, supplies are one of the most important things to have. Without them, you may as well call it quicks right away. Because of the war going on in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you will sometimes spot Supply Drops falling from the sky that are meant for the Agnus or Keves forces. Intercept these crates before the enemies can get their hands on them and nab their supplies so that you and your allies can use them instead.

How to spot Supply Drops

Supply Drops are rather easy to find once you know what you are looking for. You will get introduced to Supply Drops during chapter three when you take on Ethel’s hero quest. During this quest, you are tasked with tracking down a Supply Drop off in the distance after meeting up with Ethel.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Supply Drops that you find are marked by red smoke that trails off into the air. If you spot the red smoke, make your way over to it to find the Supply Drop. When you are close to the drop, you can press the ZR button to check its location.

Opening a Supply Drop

Supply Drops are filled with a lot of useful gear. When you open one, you will typically get equipable items and crafting materials. You can also get rare items like Nopon Coins from Supply Drops so it is important to always check where they land.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To open a Supply Drop, you simply need to walk up to it and press the A button to interact with it. This will initiate a short cutscene where two of your character open the crate. Watch out for enemies that are sure to be around the Supply Drop. You will need to take them out before you can open the crate.