How to find and use a grappling hook in Halo Infinite

One of the most talked about additions to Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is the revolutionary ability to use a grappling hook, now known in Halo lore as the Grappleshot. The tool makes for quick getaways and even allows players to sneak up on enemies hiding above. Despite the eagerness to finally be able to leap at great lengths, the Grappleshot does come with a few restrictions and isn’t easy to come across.

Unlike speed bursts in Halo 5: Guardians, the Grappleshot does not come attached to your spartan when in a match. Instead, like any grenade or weapon, the new item can be discovered exclusively on the battlefield. More times than not, the Grappleshot tends to hide in the middle of maps, and of course, is a very hot ticket item — so expect some enemies nearby. Once attached, the Grappleshot can be activated up to three times, but you will lose it entirely if you are elimination before each is used.

Screenshot by Gampur

If the item is snatched up by someone else, wait for the blue ring it say on top of to fill up in color once more, indicating that the Grappleshot is being regenerated back onto the field. Typically, items respawn into their same location about every 15 to 20 seconds in each game mode.

If you’re having trouble getting the hook to shoot out, you’re definitely not alone. This is usually caused when the building you’re aiming for is too far out into the distance. The Grappleshot’s range is not nearly as impressive when targeting an area straight ahead of you, but does fair well when you’re aiming at taller structures from below.

While in mid-fight, players do have the option to cut the Grappleshot’s rope early by simply tapping their respective jump button. Better yet, moving the left stick will sway the rope in any given direction, making you tough to shot while zipping across the map.

