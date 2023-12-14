How to Find Beldum in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk DLC

One of the returning Pokemon to make its appearance in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC is Beldum. You’ll have a chance to encounter it as you explore Blueberry Academy and add it to your collection, eventually giving you the chance to get Metagross.

If you’re hunting for Beldum to get Metagross in The Indigo Disk, you have to go out of your way to track it down. Thankfully, there are only a handful of locations you need to seek out to find this highly sought after Pokemon. Here’s what you need to know about how to find Beldum in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk.

Where to Find Beldum in The Indigo Disk

You can find Beldum in the northwest part of The Indigo Disk, primarily in the snowy region. There’s a chance a Beldom could appear in the southwest portion, but only on the border close to the snowy biome.

Between the two options, I would recommend relying primarily on the snowy region if you want to catch Beldum. You have a much better chance of encountering a Beldum in this region of The Indigo Disk than you would anywhere else. You may need to catch multiples of them to find the one you want to keep, eventually evolving into a Metagross.

Beldum is one of the more common Pokemon that you can find in The Indigo Disk. It shouldn’t be too long for you to track it down. Beldum is one of my favorite Pokemon, especially when it evolves into Metagross. I’ve consistently used it in every Pokemon game where I can catch it, and add it to my team. I was partially disappointed to see that it wasn’t available in the base game, but I’m delighted that both Beldum and Metagross have made it to Pokemon S&V, even if it took them until The Indigo Disk appeared. I might even have the chance to take the Synchro Machine out for a spin with Beldum.

After you’ve added Beldum to your Pokedex, you might want to go out of your way to see if you can get a shiny version. Shiny Metagross is another favorite Pokemon, and I’ve only had a few of them in my time playing the Pokemon series. You might want pack a picnic lunch if you’re down to try getting a shiny one, but so long as you least have one added to your Pokedex, you’ll be one step closer to finishing The Indigo Disk.