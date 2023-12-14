Which Terrarium Biome Should You Start With In Pokemon Indigo Disk DLC

Early on in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk DLC, players are asked which of the four Terarium biomes they want to explore first. This may lead you to wonder if your Blueberry Experience will be impacted depending on which you pick.

The friendly new NPC Lacey takes you to the Terarium on your Blueberry Academy tour and she’s a refreshing change from Carmine in that she actually takes the time to ask what you want. The Terarium has four different biomes created by the super secret technology there, and Lacey asks you which of these four biomes you want to explore first. But which should you pick?

Related: Does Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk have a Performance Patch?

What is the Terarium in Indigo Disk?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Terarium is the first location you visit after a quick introductory battle at Blueberry Academy. This space is underwater like most of the Academy, but has special technology that recreates different environments so that all kinds of Pokemon can thrive there.

Thanks to a mysterious orb that isn’t really explained but seems likely to come up again later, Pokemon in this area are also able to Terastallize, something previously unique to Paldea. You access the Terarium through the front gates at Blueberry Academy as part of your tour with Lacey.

Which Terarium Biome Should You Explore First In The Indigo Disk DLC?

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are four biomes to pick from in the Terarium, but the storyline doesn’t change depending on which you pick. Different Pokemon appear in each area depending on its climate, so it’s still useful to know what the options are for your later exploration and Shiny hunting purposes. The biomes are:

Subtropical Savanna Biome

Tropical Coastal Biome

Craggy Canyon Biome

Snowy Polar Biome

Regardless of which biome you tell Lacey you want to explore, you will wind up heading to class in the Coastal Biome. I happened to want to explore this one first anyway so I got lucky, but other gamers confirmed that no matter what you tell Lacey, you’re headed for the coast.

So, it seems like this question is more of a way for this new NPC to get to know you than anything serious that will alter your path at Blueberry Academy. Feel free to pick whichever floats your boat, then get ready to explore the Coastal Biome if you’re trying to progress the plot.