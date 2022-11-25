How to find Capaskid Seed in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

There are a ton of brand-new materials and ingredients that you can obtain as you travel through Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These new ingredients and materials are part of a TM or Technical Machine crafting system that allows players to craft as many TMs as they’d like, provided they have enough materials. One of the materials you’ll end up needing is Capsakid Seeds, which you’ll be able to find as you travel through Paldea. This guide will help you and show you how to get Capsakid Seeds in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Capsakid Seed location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Capsakid is one of the newer Pokémon that have arrived with the launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Dubbed the Spicy Pepper Pokémon, Capsakid is a very small green Pokémon that can be pretty easy to miss on your journey around Paldea. They do have a bright white head, which helps in the identification of them, but due to their smaller size, they’re pretty easy to overlook.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Capsakid isn’t obtainable right from the get-go. You’ll have to progress past the tutorial and starting parts of your story if you want to find this little Pokémon. Capsakid can be found in the western parts of the map, heading up into the hills from Cortondo.

To obtain Capsakid Seeds, you’ll need to either battle them or capture them. Capturing a Pokémon will yield more of its dropped resource; however, it does take more time. Defeating them in battle is a much better option, and you can do so either through traditional battles, which involve the normal turn-based combat options or through the automatic-battle system. Auto-battling involves tossing out your Pokémon with the “R” button and leaving them to battle until their HP drops or they encounter a foe they cannot beat. If you get too far from your Pokémon, they will return to their Pokéball, and you’ll have to throw them out once more.

You cannot obtain Capsakid Seeds from tamed Capsakids, such as those which are part of an enemy trainer’s party, but you can obtain them from any Capsakid you’ll find in a Raid battle.