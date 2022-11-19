Where to find Capsakid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Capsakid is one of the newer additions to the Pokémon franchise, launched with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The Capsakid is a Pokémon you’ll find wandering around the wilds of Paldea, but it is pretty limited in regards to the areas you’ll be able to locate them. Capsakid is also pretty small and blends in well with its environments, so you’ll have to keep a sharp eye out if you’re looking to include it in your Pokédex. This is everything that you’ll need to know about where you can find Capsakid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Capsakid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Capsakid can mainly be found in the hills above the town of Cortondo after following the very long winding path that leads up the hills. Cortondo can be found when you leave through the Western Gate of the Mesagoza. You’ll know you’re in the territory of the Capsakid when you start seeing more green grass rather than the browner, dryer landscape. You may also be able to find the Capsakid as a Raid fight which you’ll be able to capture after you’ve broken their Terrastalization.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Capsakid isn’t particularly rare, there are quite a few of them found in the western area, but you will need to keep a watchful eye out as they’re really small, and their green coloring helps them to blend in with the green grass you’ll find them in. They do have small white heads, and oddly enough, the Pokédex states that their teeth are included in the cooking of traditional Paldean dishes. Capsakids will drop Capsakid Seeds.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Capsakid is a Grass-type Pokémon, which means that when you’re battling it to get its HP low enough to throw a Pokéball, you need to keep the type matchups in mind. Grass Pokémon are especially weak to Fire-type, Flying-type, Ice-type, Poison-type, and Bug-type moves. Grass moves from the Capsakid will do a ton of damage against any Water-type, Ground-type, and Rock-type Pokémon that it faces. As such, try to avoid fighting against them if you’re weak against their typing.