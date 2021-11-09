How to find El Estadio Horizon football stadium in Forza Horizon 5

You might not associate football—or soccer, depending on what part of the world you are from—with a game like Forza Horizon 5, but you might want to. FH5, situated in the Baja California region of Mexico, does have a football stadium. That might not be too shocking to those familiar with the country, considering that Mexico does have a rich history with the sport. Nonetheless, you might need to locate the stadium for future Forza Horizon challenges. If you do, we have you covered. Let’s go over what you need to do to find El Estadio Horizon.

To find the El Estadio Horizon, you will need to go to the center of the FH5 map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The stadium is to the east of Tierra Prospera, and it shouldn’t be too difficult to find on the map, since there are roads directly around the facility.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It is worth noting that you can, in fact, enter the stadium. There are several different entrances to El Estadio Horizon. You will need to drive around the venue until you find one, and then pull up and roll right through.

El Estadio Horizon does have a football pitch, as well as a large football at the center. It might not exactly be Rocket League-esque, but it’s close enough.