Gold Slimes are some of the rarest slimes you can find in Slime Rancher 2. They’re similar to the Lucky Slimes in that they cannot go into your Vac, and you won’t be able to keep them in a Corral. However, they provide you with some of the best Plorts in Slime Rancher 2, and tracking these tricky Slimes down will benefit your base and give you Newbucks. This guide covers how to find Gold Slimes in Slime Rancher 2.

Where to find Gold Slimes in Slime Rancher 2

It all comes down to luck locating a Gold Slime. This variety of slime is highly elusive, and they have a slight chance of appearing each time you explore a location. If you don’t see one, you don’t need to worry about trying to search a specific region. We have yet to find one repeatedly at the same spot, but in the first Slime Rancher, they had dedicated areas with an increased chance of spawning. Although, it all comes down to luck and exploring a specific area enough times to have one spawn eventually.

Unfortunately, there’s no real trick or gimmick to making Gold Slimes spawn. The only thing you can do is naturally play Slime Rancher 2 and hope for the best. An excellent way to know a Gold Slime is nearby is by hearing a distinct sound, a sparkling sound effect, to indicate one is close to you.

It’s a good idea to go rushing after a Gold Slime unless you have food on you to give to the Gold Slime. If you do, when you feed it, the Gold Slime can produce Gold Plorts, which are the most expensive and worthwhile Plorts for you to acquire in Slime Rancher 2.