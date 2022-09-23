How to unlock the Hydro Turret in Slime Rancher 2

As you progress through Slime Rancher 2, you will discover new parts of Rainbow Island that each have their own unique environments and threats. To traverse these areas and combat these threats, you need to upgrade your equipment. While you have a decent amount of equipment available from the start, it is nothing compared to the vast amount of gadgets you can find throughout Rainbow Island. The Hydro Turret is just one of the gadgets that a Slime Rancher needs to stay safe. This guide will show you how you can unlock the Hydro Turret in Slime Rancher 2.

Where to find the Hydro Turret blueprint in Slime Rancher 2

The Hydro Turret is a gadget that is meant to help defend yourself from the Tarr Slimes. It fires out water to destroy them so they don’t damage you. Similar to other gadgets in Slime Rancher 2 like the Dash Pad and Meat Slime Bait, you will need to obtain a blueprint for the Hydro turret before you can make it in the Fabricator. Luckily, you can actually find the blueprint for the Hydro Turret very early in the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The blueprint for the Hydro Turret can be found in the northern part of the Rainbow Fields area of the map. This is the area to the west of the conservatory and the area that you will visit first in the game. Head to the area marked on the map above. You will find an area where you can jump over to a sandy, rocky section.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jump over the gap and follow the cliff back into the rocky area. Here, you will find a supply pod. Open up the supply pod to obtain the blueprint for the Hydro Turret. Once you get the blueprint, you can craft the Hydro Turret at the Fabricator in the conservatory as long as you have the required materials placed in the Refinery.