How to find Guanajuato in Forza Horizon 5

Throughout the campaign of Forza Horizon 5, players will be tasked to go to a variety of locations throughout the Baja California region of Mexico. One of those locations is the city of Guanajuato. This town shouldn’t be too difficult to find for those who have played FH5 for quite some time, but not might be the easiest to locate for newcomers. With that said, let’s take a look at how you can find Guanajuato in Forza Horizon 5.

If you look at the northern part of the map, you should notice a population of buildings and roads above the region of Tierra Prospera. This is the city of Guanajuato. Guanajuato is the largest city in the Forza Horizon 5 map.

Here’s a look at what Guanajuato looks like on the map:

Guanajuato is home to a number of races, ranging from Street Scene events to Scrambles and Circuit Events. Additionally, this city is also home to a number of PR stunts, and chapter stories.

You will need to go to Guanajuato for a number of reasons. Guanajuato is home to the aptly-named Guanajuato Expedition. This expedition unlocks Street Scene races, as well as the Horizon Street Scene outpost. This town will also be featured in select photo challenges, so make sure to know where it is on the map.