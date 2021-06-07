How to find iron nuggets and make iron ingots in Going Medieval

The resources you find on your plot of land in Going Medieval are critical to building up your settlement. Initially, you only need to worry about wood and clay, but your villagers won’t be content with remaining in this lifestyle forever. With enough research, they’re going to discover more advanced methods to create better buildings and equipment, and a critical resource you want to keep your eye out for is iron nuggets.

It’s much easier to find iron nuggets when you have a settlement in the Mountains region, but they also appear in the Hills and Valley seeds, but they’re less common. The resource is dark red coloring on the ground, and when you start the game, some of these locations that you can see poking out of the ground might have a small deposit of iron available for your villagers to grab. Although, if you don’t see any iron above ground, don’t fret; with a little bit of digging near a limestone deposit, we’ve reliably found iron tucked away beneath the earth. You have to do some mining to reach it, but iron should be on most maps.

After you’ve gathered enough iron, you want to make sure you’ve researched the smelting technology. It’s immediately after architecture, and it gives you access to a smelting furnace. You’ll need to build one limestone, which is typically nearby or above many iron deposits, we were able to find. It will cost 70 limestone bricks, and you can place it anywhere. You need 30 iron nuggets and 20 fuel, which can be wood, sticks, or coal, to create 30 iron ingots. After you have this queued up at a smelting furnace, you then need to assign a villager by making ‘smithing’ a priority for them in the jobs menu.