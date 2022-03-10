Reda is a vendor in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. He hands out special quests that award a premium in-game currency, Opals, so that players can buy time-limited cosmetics from his store. However, it’s unclear if his store and missions still exist within the Dawn of Ragnarok expansion. This guide explains if you can find Reda in the DLC.

Where is Reda in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Yes, Reda is in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok and can be found early on in the game. One of the first missions in the expansion, Gift to the God, tasks you with finding and entering the first Dwarven Shelter. When you find this place, you’ll be taken to meet the blacksmith and then given the opportunity to explore the Shelter a little. Reda is in this Shelter, sitting amongst what looks like huge bags of Opals on the first floor.

After a short conversation about how Reda could possibly be here, you’re able to interact with him in much the same way as you do in the base game. He has contracts to complete for Opals and a cosmetic store filled with items to pick up. You can also acquire his contracts through associates who wear a similar scarf and coat to him around the world of Svartalfheim.