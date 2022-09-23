How to find Lucky Slimes in Slime Rancher 2

Lucky Slimes are a rare type of slime that appear in Slime Rancher 2. They can jump out of bushes and surprise you while exploring the world. Although you cannot capture these elusive slimes, they offer you a good amount of Newbucks if you choose to feed them. The Lucky Slime appears to jump out of nowhere while you’re running around at random. This guide covers how you can find Lucky Slimes in Slime Rancher 2.

Where to find Lucky Slimes in Slime Rancher 2

A Lucky Slime will appear throughout Rainbow Island and can spawn in any region in the game. You will know you’re about to cross paths with a Lucky Slime when you hear the distinct ringing of a coin. When this happens, you want to be careful not to approach the Lucky Slim blindly. When a Lucky Slime notices a player, they stand still, and shortly after this, they will disappear, preventing you from finding them again, and you will have to find another Lucky Slime in your area.

As we said, Lucky Slime cannot be brought into your Vac. Instead, the only thing you can do is feed them meat. A Lucky Slime will eat any Hen-Hen or meat-based food that you can find. They will eat these items and then gift you Newbucks for giving them food. This will not last forever, and they will disappear when they finish giving you money.

The best way to find Lucky Slimes is by exploring Rainbow Island and listening for the Newbucks sound effect. You will hear it every time you are close to a Lucky Slime. If you’re in an area where you’ve encountered a Lucky Slime multiple times, we recommend having a few Hen Hen or meat-based items on you to appropriately reward the Lucky Slime and receive Newbucks in return.