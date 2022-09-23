How to unlock the Extra Tank in Slime Rancher 2

While out and about exploring the untamed Rainbow Island of Slime Rancher 2, players will likely recognize the limitations of their Vac Tank’s storage pretty quickly. Slime Ranchers should build the Extra Tank equipment upgrade fairly early on in the game to increase the number of open slots in their Vac Tank.

To upgrade your gear, you will first need to gather an assortment of materials including Slime Plorts, Newbucks, and other resources obtained throughout Rainbow Island. Players can get an early start on crafting upgrades like the Extra Tank since upgrading in Slime Rancher 2 is available within The Lab at the player’s home base, The Conservatory.

Related: How to unlock the Tank Booster in Slime Rancher 2

How to get to The Lab in Slime Rancher 2

Beatrix LeBeau doesn’t need to search far and wide to find The Lab in Slime Rancher 2. At the starting area of The Conservatory, players should head towards the back wall with the Plort Market. Once there, take a left down some stairs, which will lead directly into The Lab.

Where to craft and upgrade equipment

Screenshot by Gamepur

The process of making and upgrading equipment in Slime Rancher 2 is similar to that of the original game. Players looking to beef up their gear should first locate the Fabricator within The Lab. This is the base of operations for any crafting, and here, players will find the list of components needed for each craftable item.

What components are needed to craft the Extra Tank upgrade?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Extra Tank is extremely helpful when venturing further from The Conservatory and will allow players to carry back even more items. Luckily, there aren’t too many materials needed to craft it. Here is everything you need to build the Extra Tank upgrade:

450 Newbucks

10 Rock Plorts

10 Silky Sand

After building the basic Extra Tank, players can return to The Lab to upgrade it even further to carry increasingly more items.