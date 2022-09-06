The story of Disney Dreamlight Valley is one of despair. The old ruler has left, and the valley has turned dark as the Forgetting as set it. Characters all around the valley have forgotten who they are. Those who remain can’t remember their friends or even their loved ones. Luckily, you are there to help them recognize and retrieve their memories. That is the only want to be rid of the Forgetting for good. Here is how you can find memories in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to find memories in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are multiple types of collectibles that you will end up finding as you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley. One of these collectibles is the memories of the characters who reside in Dreamlight Valley. These memories are the key to helping each character remember who they are and what they have been through.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Memories look like little yellow orbs and are mostly found at random by completing various tasks around the town or by interacting with objects. Completing tasks like cleansing areas of Night Thorns, feeding the animals, gardening, cooking, and fishing. When you find a memory, a yellow orb will appear, and you can interact with it to either gain a full or partial memory. These memories then appear in the collections menu.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Some memories are found in specific locations and appear when you interact with an object with twinkling lights around it. When you interact with an object like this, the memory will appear for you to pick up. These memories will also appear in the collections menu and are typically memories of the old ruler or Dreamlight Valley. You can only obtain the memories of characters that you have brought to the valley. Keep this in mind as you perform tasks. The more characters there are, the more likely you are to get other memories than the ones you are searching for.