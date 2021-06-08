How to find Pointed Dripstone in Minecraft

The Caves and Cliffs updates for Minecraft bring some long-awaited features to the mines and underground crevices that you have been exploring for so long. One of those features closely resembles a sight you are bound to find in any real-life cave. Unfortunately, up until this point, stalactites and stalagmites have been entirely absent from Minecraft, even though a large portion of the game relies on exploring and digging through caves. That changes with the addition of the new Pointed Dripstone. Here is how to find it and what it does.

While the Caves and Cliffs Part One update did add Pointed Dripstone and Dripstone Blocks to Minecraft, they cannot be natively found in a Survival world as of this writing. That being said, you can get them in Survival by trading an Emerald with a Wandering Trader. They can also be used in Creative.

When implemented further, Pointed Dripstone will appear in Dripstone Caves and have a chance to grow in ordinary caves. However, they grow very slowly over time with water sources either above them if they are hanging from the ceiling or below them if they are on the ground. If you want to gather any of it, you can strike it with any tool to knock it down, although pickaxes are the quickest way. Note that Pointed Dripstone on the floor will harm you if you step on it, and hanging Pointed Dripstone will harm you if it falls on you.

Four Pointed Dripstone can be used as ingredients in a crafting recipe to create a Dripstone Block, producing more Pointed Dripstone over time if there is a water source fueling it.