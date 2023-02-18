While playing Pokémon Go, there might be specific tasks you need to complete to finish up particular Special Research projects or field research tasks while playing. For those working towards earning their POkéon Go Tour: Hoenn event ticket, a particular task in the Primal Rumblings Special Research is to find a Pokémon originally from the Hoenn region. Tracking these Pokémon down can be troubling. Here’s what you need to know about how to find Pokémon originally from the Hoenn region in Pokémon Go.

Where can you find Pokémon originally from the Hoenn region in Pokémon Go?

Unfortunately, tracking down and locating these Pokémon is extremely difficult. You cannot narrow your search to finding Pokémon from a particular region. However, knowing what Pokémon appeared in the Hoenn region will help you find them. On top of a specific list, we recommend using incense on your character and adding lures to PokéStops. Both are good methods to increase the number of Pokémon encounters you have in your proximity.

We can list out every Pokémon from the Hoenn region, but that wouldn’t truly assist you in your goal. However, we can list some of the easier Pokémon you can encounter in the wild. Where you find them in your area will vary, and it all comes down to their typing. These are some of the easier Pokémon to capture from the Hoenn region. We also want to note that when this Special Research is ongoing, Regirock can appear in five-star raids. That should count for you during this Special Research and might be a good way to search for those goals.

Aron

Bagon

Baltoy

Beldum

Cacnea

Carvanha

Duskull

Electrike

Gulpin

Lotad

Lunatona

Makuhita

Meditite

Minun

Mudkip

Nincada

Nosepass

Numel

Plusle

Poochyena

Ralts

Regirock

Roselia

Seedot

Shroomish

Skitty

Slakoth

Snorunt

Solrock

Spheal

Surskit

Taillow

Torchic

Trapinich

Treecko

Whismur

Wingull

Wurmple

Zigzagoon

After you’ve completed and captured at least 10 unique Pokémon from this region, the task will be finished. Then, you can move on to the next task, bringing you one step closer to your Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn ticket.