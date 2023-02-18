How to complete Primal Rumblings Special Research in Pokémon Go

The Primal Rumblings Special Research is exclusively available for Pokémon Go players planning to participate in the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event. This will give players a chance to prepare for the upcoming event, and it’s how they earn their Special Ticket for the event, where they need to pick their particular side. There will be a choice to go with team Ruby or Team Sapphire. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Primal Rumblings Special Research in Pokémon Go.

All Primal Rumblings Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

This Special Research only features two major tasks, so it shouldn’t take too long to complete. You must do this before the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event, as it’s where you’ll pick what team you want to side with during the Pokémon Go event. This is for the in-person event in Las Vegas from February 18 to 19 and the Global one from February 25 to 26.

These are all the Primal Rumblings tasks you need to complete in the Special Research and the rewards you’ll earn in Pokémon Go.

Task 1

Catch five Bug, Electric, or Water-type Pokémon – 20 Pinap Berries

Catch five Fire, Grass, or Ground-type Pokémon – 20 Razz Berries

Catch 10 Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region – 3 Golden Razz berries

Rewards: 2,023 XP and 2,023 Stardust

Task 2

Complete five Field Research tasks – 10 Poké Balls

Power up Pokémon 10 Times – 5 Great Balls

Make five Great Curveball throws – 1 Starpiece

Rewards: 2,023 XP, 2,023 Stardust, and the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn ticket

When you obtain the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn ticket, you’ll pick which of the two teams you want to join and play as during the event. Your choices are Team Ruby or Team Sapphire.

There are only minor differences between the two sides, giving you increased chances to encounter specific Pokémon. For example, if you choose Team Ruby, you can encounter Plusle, Volbeat, Trapinich, Solrock, Sunny Form Castform, and Primal Groudon raid battles. For those who pick Team Sapphire, you can find Miniun, Illumise, Wailmer, Lunatone, Rainy Form Castform, and Primal Kyogre raids.