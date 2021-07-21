How to find Sakura Blooms in Genshin Impact

Sakura Blooms are a new resource that can be found in Genshin Impact. These are a form of magical plant that exists slightly outside of the real world, and they all connect back to the Sakura tree at the top of the mountain in Inazuma. The Sakura Blooms will appear as a small cloud of energy Sakura blossoms that players will be able to see floating above the ground.

The Sakura Blooms can be found all over the map, and they will respawn after your harvest them. Harvesting them can be a little tricky, however.

Image by Genshin Impact Interactive Map

To do so, you will need a character with Electro abilities, and you will need to hit the small floating clouds of Sakura blossom energy with an Electro ability. Doing so will allow you to interact with and harvest the Sakura Blooms.

It is a good idea to harvest these as you come across them so that you already have a ready supply of them and don’t have to try and track them down in a hurry. We have also noticed that they will respawn in an area pretty quickly, and more than one can spawn in the same area. The locations shown on the map above show the general spawn areas, but it seems that the plants can spawn in a radius around these locations.