How to find settlements in No Man’s Sky

Thanks to the Frontiers update, you can now claim your own settlement and act as the overseer of a small group of people on a planet in a distant galaxy in No Man’s Sky. However, before you can do that, you need to find a settlement to put your stamp on. This guide covers how you find settlements.

How to find settlements

Finding a settlement is like finding anything in No Man’s Sky. It just sort of happens. Settlements are procedurally generated along with the planets, creatures, stars, and everything else in your game. This means that you’ll stumble across multiple settlements as you explore the galaxy and make discoveries on the worlds you visit.

If you want a guaranteed chance of finding a settlement, then two methods will help you reach one. The first is to follow The Settlers quest in your Log. You can find this at the bottom of the list of main objectives in the Log section when you open the menu.

The second guaranteed way to find a settlement is to buy a settlement chart from the cartographer in The Anomaly or at any space station. Use the chart to get a navigation point for a settlement. Then, all you need to do is follow that point, and you’ll find a settlement at the end of your journey.