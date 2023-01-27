Greninja seven-star raids have arrived to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. All players who have access to the game can jump into these Tera Raids for a limited time, but they’re not going to be easy. These are easily some of the toughest encounters you can have in the game. They also don’t always appear on the map. Here’s what you need to know about how to find seven-star Greninja Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Greninja Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Like the previous seven-star raids that appeared in the game, Greninja’s will function the same way. You go about unlocking seven-star raids by reaching the end of the game, and the credits roll. Once the credits have finished, the next step is to go through the Gym battles again, and this time they’re going on a more challenging difficulty. Again, you should expect tricky encounters, so prepare your team accordingly as you roam through the Paldea region. After these battles have concluded, there will be a final tournament, and then you have the chance to work on five-star raids and eventually six-star after you’ve done enough.

When you have access to six-star raids, seven-star raids will also appear. However, these only start spawning if they are available. Seven-star raids are not always happening in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, so you must wait until they appear. These Greninja raids feature a Toxic Tera type, so you need to be on the lookout for the Poison Tera type symbol on your map. You can also join other players online to assist them in these encounters if you can’t find any on your map.

The Greninja Tera Raids will be happening from January 27 to January 29, and then they will appear on February 10 to February 12. Essentially, you have two weekends to try defeating and catching Greninja at least once before it disappears and another Pokémon takes its place in seven-star raids.

Greninja is proving to be a challenging opponent for some Pokémon players. We recommend you use Clodsire, Gastrodon, Slowbro, Toxtricity, Quagsire, and Vaporeon to defeat it.