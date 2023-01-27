The best Pokémon to counter Greninja Tera Raid battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Greninja makes its appearance in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and adding it to your party is going to be a challenge. You can only encounter this Pokémon in seven-star raids, and that means bringing a reliable group of friends with you and even stronger Pokémon to take it down. Greninja is going to have a handful of unique attacks available to it that you want to keep in mind during the fight. Here’s what you need to know about the best Pokémon to counter Greninja in Tera Raid battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to beat Greninja in Tera Raid battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Before going into this fight, it’s important to note the attacks Greninja will be using during this encounter, which will be a Poison Tera Type.

Related: Drifblim and Mismagius will get some attention in upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid event

These are all of the attacks Greninja can use against you and your party for this Tera Raid battle.

Double Team

Gunk Shot

Hydro Pump

Ice Beam

Night Slash

Toxic Spikes

Not only will it have access to a handful of Water-type moves, but Greninja will have Poison and Ice-type moves, which means you want to be careful when attempting to counter this Pokémon. You only have limited options for your team, and it doesn’t hurt to coordinate with your teammates.

These are some of the better Pokémon to use against Greninja in Tera Raid battles.

Clodsire

Gastrodon

Slowbro

Toxtricity

Quagsire

Vaporeon

Among these choices, Slowbro is proving to be one of the standout options to use against Greninja. Slowbro is a Water and Ice-type, capable of withstanding the unique moveset Greninja uses in this encounter. Although it might not be the best option to tackle the Poison-type moves, the Ice Beam is likely the toughest to protect against.

If you’re struggling to find a solid choice, Vaporeon is a reasonably good option. You want to ensure your Vaporeon has the Water or Steel Tera type to protect against the Poison-type moves and also to ensure it has the Water Absorb ability to heal whenever Greninja uses a Water-type move again you.

The other choices on this list, namely Clodsire, Gastrodon, Quagsire, and Toxitricty, are all solid options for this battle. We recommend changing out your Pokémon if you continue to struggle to defeat Greninja and remain flexible with your friends when taking on this seven-star Tera Raid encounter.