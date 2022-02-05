How to find the Back to the Future hoverboard Easter egg in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

The first Dying Light game had quite a few fun Easter eggs hidden in its open world. Off the wall oddities that were just fun side things to find as you explored. In its sequel, they have worked in a Back to the Future Easter egg that will challenge your abilities. Here is where to find the hoverboard in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

Before we begin, we recommend holding off on finding this Easter egg until after you complete the story. By that time, you should have the amount of stamina really needed to find this Easter egg. Also, do this during the day because you have to run through the streets and don’t want to start a chase.

First, find the Church of Saint Thomas the Apostle located on Saint Paul Island and climb near the top of it. Right next to the military tech crate will be a bell tower. Near the bell is an electrical outlet that you have to bring a extension cord to. Look below the bell and you will see the starting point for the cord. Safely make your way all the way down, connect the cord, and climb back up to the bell and plug it in.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When the power is on, climb to the very top of the tower and you will find a room with an inhibitor case in a safe and a radio to the right corner. Interact with the radio and Aiden will sit and listen to some people talk about making a jump and where there car is located. When Aiden stands up, there will be a piece of a hoverboard next to the window to the left. Pick it up and you can see a footprint trail when you use Survivor Sense.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

While you can slowly follow this trail, there are only two spots you need to know about. The first is the bridge between Saint Paul Island and Muddy Grounds. In the center of that bridge leaning on the rightside rail is another part of the hoverboard.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, make your way to the southwestern corner of Muddy Grounds. There, you will find a blue car that you can open the trunk on. Inside, is the hoverboard you have grabbed the pieces for. When you interact with it, you can practice a Parkour Challenge where you will ride the hoverboard over a water channel and race through rings.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

This game was not really made to use a hoverboard, so using it in this challenge might take a little practice. The board only moves at normal speed when over water, so when have to go on land or the poles, jump to move forward. Also, the hitboxes on the rings are very particular, so aim for the middle. Finally, the red flares you see are actually showing you where mines are. If you hit any, you will instantly fail the challenge and have to start over.

Unfortunately, this is the only location we know of as of this writing that you can use this hoverboard. Merely just a fun Easter egg and nod to Back to the Future.