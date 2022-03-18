How to find the Black Box in Bonewhite Tear in Horizon Forbidden West

In Horizon Forbidden West, Black Box: Bonewhite Tear is inside the wreckage of an airplane, high on the mountainous cliff tops west of The Bulwark. It’s north of a Snapmaw site, northeast of a Tracker Burrower Site, and very close to a shelter. There’s a waterfall flowing down the cliff, with pieces of the plane’s wreckage scattered around it. To the right-hand side of the waterfall is a piece of wreckage that you can use as a ladder to begin your ascent.

Related: How to complete The Broken Sky main quest in Horizon Forbidden West

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ve got to climb three cliffs alongside the waterfall to reach the Black Box. As you near the top of the last cliff, your Focus will detect a locator beacon. Use your grapple to get over the large section of fuselage and you’ll find a part of the plane sealed by a locked door that requires power. Fortunately, if you proceed a little further east to the nearby shelter, you’ll find an Energy Cell next to your stash. Pick it up and take it back to the door, where you can insert it into the socket, then open the door and collect the Black Box. This Black Box, like all Black Boxes, can be traded for Upgrade Resources with Untalla at the Memorial Grove.