There are Demiguise Statues scattered throughout Hogwarts Legacy, and tracking them down is an important assignment provided to you by Gladwin Moon. He’s the caretaker of Hogwarts, and these Demiguise Statues have been bothering him. One of these statues can be found in the Upper Hogsfield village, and you can track it down when night falls. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the Demiguise Statue in Upper Hogsfield in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to go to find the Demiguise Statue in Upper Hogsfield in Hogwarts Legacy

The Demiguise Statues can be tricky to find. The location you need to search will be to the north of Hogsmeade. It’s not too far from the larger village, but if you’re coming from Hogwarts, we’d recommend using a broomstick to reach this area in a timely fashion. Because you’re looking for a Demiguise Statue, make sure it’s nighttime so you can grab it. You can’t grab the Demiguise Moon during the day.

Related: How to solve the Upper Hogsfield Merlin Trial in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like other Demiguise Statues in the surrounding villages, this one won’t be too far away from the homes. You can find it inside one of the houses. You don’t have to search inside every house to find it. Instead, head to the northwest part of the village, and look for a home with a collection chest inside it. This house will not have a lock on it, so everyone can access this location regardless of what Alohomora level you have.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you walk inside, the Demiguise Statue will be on the chair at the center of the room. You can pick it up when it’s nighttime, and bring it back to Caretaker Moon when you have enough to reach the next Alohomora level.