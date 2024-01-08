How To Find the Festering Cove and Meet Fish People in BG3

You’ll meet some strange species during your playthrough, but none like the fish people in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Despite having spent over 200 hours in my first playthrough, I completely walked past the fish people without having actually met them. This goes to show that BG3 is massive, and there are lots of stones left unturned. Who knows, there might be ant people emerging from those stones soon. In this guide, I’ll show you how to find Fish People in BG3 and how you can befriend them.

How to Find the Fish People Cove in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Fish People live in the Festering Cove in Baldur’s Gate 3, located in the Underdark, west of the Selunite Outpost, through which you first accessed the area.

To enter the Festering Cove, head all the way west from the Selunite Outpost, head down some rocks, and stick to the west until you run into a cragged rock. Climb it down, and you’ll run into a “dead-end.” You can actually jump to the other side of the road with any character.

Screenshot by Gamepur

However, just so you don’t blow yourself up to death like I did, make sure to trigger the explosions before you jump to the Festering Cove in Baldur’s Gate 3. Either that, or be really careful.

When you go down the cragged rock at the end, you’ll finally be in Festering Cove.

Should You Reveal Boooal is a False God to the Kuo-toa in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you reveal Boooal is a False God to the Kuo-Toa, or the fish people, in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll get a cute fish army to go. They’ll come in handy in the final battle in the third act. You can do this by passing a perception check: “Are your followers aware you’re just a rabid little fey creature?”

Alternatively, you can play pretend and say you’re Boooal’s Chosen. This will earn you the Sickle of Boooal, a rare, light weapon. Choosing this option does leave the fish people defenseless in Baldur’s Gate 3.

There is a third option: you can actually sacrifice a companion to Boooal to earn a permanent buff, Boooal’s Benediction. This buff gives you an advantage on Attack Rolls against Bleeding targets. The buff never expires, but you’ll also never get the sacrificed companion back.

Boooal really does look like an angry gnome covered in blood to me, but he’s somehow enslaved all these poor fish people. Plus, I wouldn’t even dream of sacrificing a companion, not even for the best of loot. Ultimately, I decided to take him down and get an extra ally for the final showdown.